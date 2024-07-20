J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $774.21

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 774.21 ($10.04) and traded as high as GBX 776.98 ($10.08). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 770 ($9.99), with a volume of 144,063 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JDW. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.23) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($12.00) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JDW

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 761.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 773.59. The company has a market capitalization of £922.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2,331.25, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46.

In other news, insider Ben Whitley bought 7,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 761 ($9.87) per share, with a total value of £53,270 ($69,083.13). Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.