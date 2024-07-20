J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Barclays

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.25.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.06. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $8,089,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,795,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $11,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

