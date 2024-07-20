J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,400,000 after acquiring an additional 80,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,186,000 after buying an additional 62,313 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $185,299,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,336,000 after buying an additional 120,202 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.18. 1,235,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,837. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

