iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Stock Price Down 1.9%

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $27.77. 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.
iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19.
iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Company Profile
The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.
