iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 934.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,815 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.28. 846,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,404. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $191.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.49 and a 200 day moving average of $180.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

