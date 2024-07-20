iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,129,000 after buying an additional 91,132 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,208,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,628 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,186. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $171.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average of $152.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.