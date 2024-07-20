iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $183.99

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $183.99 and last traded at $183.66, with a volume of 437920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.