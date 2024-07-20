iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $111.32 and last traded at $111.62. Approximately 5,674 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.56.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $216.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF makes up about 8.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 7.92% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

