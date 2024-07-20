iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,512,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,855,620. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average is $78.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

