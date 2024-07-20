iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

NYSEARCA ILCG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $85.17.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

