iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF) Trading Down 0.9%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $30.68. Approximately 2,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91.
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF USD (ITDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
