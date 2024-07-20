iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.42 and last traded at $64.42. Approximately 39 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.58.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.