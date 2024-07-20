iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,735,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

