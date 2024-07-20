iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.98. 4,461,098 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

