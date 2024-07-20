iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,456,464 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.