iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Decreased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,304 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,242,000 after buying an additional 147,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,434,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,828,000 after buying an additional 134,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,304,000 after buying an additional 715,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $59.37. 730,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.54.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

