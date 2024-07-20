iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Trading Down 7.3%

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $34.95. Approximately 14,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 17,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBLC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 996.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 142,915 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

About iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap.

