iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2,647.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,258 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.92. 32,164,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,975,754. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $102.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2911 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

