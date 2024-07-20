IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $583.43 million and $7.09 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001276 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,344,331,631 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.