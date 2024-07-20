IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $583.43 million and $7.09 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000802 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001508 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001276 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,344,331,631 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
