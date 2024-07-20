Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned 0.16% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100,133 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 421.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 113,869 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,763,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEJ stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $45.47. 10,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,174. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

