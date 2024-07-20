Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.36

Shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.36 and traded as high as $20.81. Invesco DB Energy Fund shares last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 8,753 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB Energy Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Energy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 188,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $3,529,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000.

Invesco DB Energy Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

