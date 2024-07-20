Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.93

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and traded as high as $16.44. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 37,024 shares traded.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0715 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 341,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

