Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.93

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and traded as high as $16.44. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 37,024 shares traded.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.
Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0715 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Bond Fund
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.