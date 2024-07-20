Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as high as C$0.50. Intouch Insight shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 1,105 shares traded.

Intouch Insight Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.76 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers data collection services to private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development and delivery of data collection programs comprising mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

