Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.79 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and $94.26 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.26 or 0.00015281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00043332 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,217,375 coins and its circulating supply is 467,028,090 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.