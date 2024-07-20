International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.47 and last traded at $188.63. Approximately 926,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,405,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

The company has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

