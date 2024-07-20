International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $649.16

International Biotechnology (LON:IBTGet Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 649.16 ($8.42) and traded as high as GBX 716 ($9.29). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 698 ($9.05), with a volume of 70,982 shares changing hands.

International Biotechnology Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 650.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 649.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £273.20 million, a PE ratio of 664.76 and a beta of 0.18.

International Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $13.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. International Biotechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,666.67%.

About International Biotechnology

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

