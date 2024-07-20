Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $149.52

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.52 and last traded at $149.41, with a volume of 2760563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.11 and a 200-day moving average of $134.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,290 shares of company stock worth $9,086,274. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

