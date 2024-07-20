Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $147.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $145.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.33.

IBKR opened at $120.65 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.65 and a 200-day moving average of $111.14.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 89.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

