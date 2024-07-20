IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 360 ($4.67) to GBX 390 ($5.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

LON IHP opened at GBX 372 ($4.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,325.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. IntegraFin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 377.72 ($4.90). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 343.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 304.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,250.00%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

