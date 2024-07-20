Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Insteel Industries stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. 507,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.37 million, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

