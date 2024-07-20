Insider Selling: The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The GEO Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Stories

