Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells 10,601 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $58,517.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

