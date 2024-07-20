Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Sells $1,514,445.10 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PAYX stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $121.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.46.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,878,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,478,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,681 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,617,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,695,000 after acquiring an additional 793,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,548,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,492,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
