Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CAO Sells $242,490.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $242,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Magnite Price Performance
NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $14.94 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.68.
Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.
