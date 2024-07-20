Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Funko Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of FNKO stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $464.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
