Insider Selling: Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) EVP Sells $20,020.00 in Stock

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory Francis William Gocal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $20,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,588.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Francis William Gocal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Gregory Francis William Gocal sold 2,000 shares of Cibus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Gregory Francis William Gocal sold 2,000 shares of Cibus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

Cibus Stock Performance

Shares of Cibus stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. Cibus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cibus ( NASDAQ:CBUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Cibus had a negative net margin of 12,313.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cibus, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cibus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cibus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cibus during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cibus during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cibus during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in Cibus by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

