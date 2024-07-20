Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CFO Sells $777,680.28 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CarMax Stock Performance
NYSE:KMX opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CarMax
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CarMax
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.