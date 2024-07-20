Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CFO Sells $777,680.28 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.