Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,208,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,082,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.07. 928,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,170. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALHC. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.11.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
