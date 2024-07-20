Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,208,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,082,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.07. 928,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,170. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALHC. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.11.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

