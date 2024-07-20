Insider Buying: Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Purchases A$12,250.00 in Stock

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) insider Philip Lowe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,250.00 ($8,277.03).
Future Generation Australia Price Performance
About Future Generation Australia
Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.
