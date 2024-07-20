Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.91

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $12.21. Inseego shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 127,576 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $117.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Braslyn Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at $2,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

