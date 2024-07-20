Ingenta (LON:ING) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.96 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.54). Approximately 3,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 17,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.52).
Ingenta Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.25 and a beta of 0.19.
Ingenta Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ingenta’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.
Insider Activity at Ingenta
Ingenta Company Profile
Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ingenta
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Ingenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.