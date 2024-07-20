Ingenta (LON:ING) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.96 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.54). Approximately 3,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 17,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.52).

Ingenta Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.25 and a beta of 0.19.

Ingenta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ingenta’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Ingenta

Ingenta Company Profile

In related news, insider Sebastian White sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.82), for a total value of £140,000 ($181,558.81). 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

