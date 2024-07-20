Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.18

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 78743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

