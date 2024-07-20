HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Shares Down 0.4%

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.60 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.70 ($0.68). 102,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 196,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.90 ($0.69).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £68.02 million, a P/E ratio of 880.00 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.58.

About HydrogenOne Capital Growth

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

