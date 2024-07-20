Humanscape (HUM) One Day Volume Reaches $49.08 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $49.08 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The official website for Humanscape is hippocrat.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

