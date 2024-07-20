Homestead Advisers Corp Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.78.

Cencora Trading Down 0.0 %

Cencora stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.60. 1,357,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,746. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.58 and its 200-day moving average is $229.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

