Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 427,900 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Homestead Advisers Corp reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 427,900 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE AIG traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $74.42. 7,045,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,015. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

