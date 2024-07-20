Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 200 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up about 2.1% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.09% of The Cigna Group worth $88,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CI traded down $4.68 on Friday, hitting $335.84. 1,169,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,816. The company has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.33 and a 200-day moving average of $336.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

