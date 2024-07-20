Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Homestead Advisers Corp lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 3.0% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $126,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.31.

ABBV stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,293,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,018. The firm has a market cap of $304.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

