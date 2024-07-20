Homestead Advisers Corp Has $75.33 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Homestead Advisers Corp lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.8% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $75,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.06. 1,152,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,635. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.93 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.13.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

