Homestead Advisers Corp Has $59.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $59,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,508,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,771,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Allstate by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.38. 1,239,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,976. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $179.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.55.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

